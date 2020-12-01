WATERVILLE – John Charles LeBrun Sr., 80, passed away on Monday Nov. 16, 2020 at Maine General Hospital in Augusta after a courageous battle with multiple ailments.

He was born in Waterville on Dec. 21, 1939, the son of James and Aldena (White) LeBrun.

As one of 12 children John was predeceased by both of his parents; as well as his siblings, James LeBrun Jr., Charles LeBrun, David LeBrun, Betty Zarek and Lorraine Owen.

He is survived by five sisters. Donna Jean Stevens, Ruth Dunn, Linda Joler and her husband Timothy, Florence Hunt, Alice Stanton, and a brother, Jerome LeBrun and his wife Noreen.

John is also survived by his beloved wife, Carolyn (Pressley) LeBrun of Georgia of which they celebrated 58 years of marriage and raised seven kids, Donna Deslsles, John LeBrun Jr. and his wife Stephanie, Shawn LeBrun and his wife Melissa, Todd LeBrun and his wife Bethany Ann, Scott LeBrun and his wife Emily, Troy LeBrun, Chad LeBrun; 18 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Originally from Waterville, John graduated from Winslow High School and was awarded a full scholarship to the University of Maine but after 1 year enlisted in the United States Army where he was honorably discharged after six years and settled back into Waterville to begin raising his family.

His incredible strong work ethic, love of family, along with his love of sports (especially his Boston teams) and watching and helping coach his own sons and grandchildren play baseball, football and basketball, playing Bingo, watching classic western shows or taking walks with his wife, playing Texas Hold-em Poker with his buddies, or swimming and spending time outside with his grandchildren will be the greatest memories of those he leaves behind

A private family service will be held in the spring.

Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to help cover bills and living expenses are appreciated and an account has been set up at

KSW Federal Credit Union

222 College Ave.,

Waterville. ME 04901.

