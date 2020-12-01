SIDNEY – It is with great sadness that the family of LeRoy Roberts announces his sudden passing from Covid-19 on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 at the age of 69. Lee was a resident of Sidney, Maine. He was born on June 4, 1951 in Ashland, Wis. to Roy and Leila Roberts. Lee graduated High School in Washburn, Wis. in 1969 and went on to earn his Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Wisconsin in Platteville, Wis.

Lee earned accolades in his chosen career as a paper mill manager and eventually retired from FW Webb as Operations Manager in Augusta, Maine. He valued hard work and enjoyed working with the public.

In 1973, Lee married Angela Haines in Dubuque, Iowa. They went on to move several times in their 48-year marriage as he advanced in his career.

Lee was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing on the Sioux River in Washburn. He also enjoyed golfing, bowling, hiking, traveling and taking walks. Lee had a green thumb and was known to spoil Angie with beautiful roses from his garden. He also enjoyed Sudoku puzzles and spent many hours reading on his deck.

LeRoy will be lovingly missed by his wife Angie Roberts of Sidney; two daughters, Naomi Roberts of Minot, N.D., and Alicia (Tony) D’Anna of Portland, Ore.; two grandsons, Alex and Markus D’Anna; two sisters, Janet (Harvey) Kangas of Blaine, Minn. and Joan (Dave) Condon of Minocqua, Wis.; and nieces and nephews.

LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents.

A graveside service and inurnment will be held in the summer of 2021 in the Calvary Cemetery in Washburn, Wis.

The Bratley Funeral Home in Washburn, is handling the arrangements.

