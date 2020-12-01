DRESDEN – Lewellyn J. Daigle, 81, of Dresden, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 at the Captain Lewis Residence in Farmingdale. He was born in New Canada Plantation (Daigle), Maine on Oct. 1, 1939, the son of Joseph and Cecile (Saucier) Daigle.

Lew joined the Army in January of 1958 serving honorably for 3 years. He returned to northern Maine and married his true love Noella (Ouellette) on April 23, 1962. Together they moved to Gardiner and Lew began his career at C.B. Mattson Construction until the construction business closed. He then went on to work for Spectrum Construction as a General Contractor; where he retired in 2009. Lew stayed true to his vision of providing affordable housing to Maine families and the elderly throughout his career.

Lew and Noella built their family home in Dresden in 1976 where they raised their four children. Lew was a devoted, hardworking, fair and fun-loving family man. He enjoyed teaching his children and grandchildren all of his many skills. If Lew wasn’t working on some project you could find him having fun with family and friends in the great outdoors. Activities included fishing, hunting, camping, canoeing, boating, hiking, snowshoeing, snowmobiling, atv’s, motorcycle trips with Noella and going up to camp. He also loved music and dancing.

He was a founding member of the Lucky Point Club consisting of a group of friends who were avid outdoorsman. The club owned several camps where families would gather, and lifelong friendships were built. They would host annual ice fishing derbies and “work” parties where unforgettable memories were made.

He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Noella (Ouellette) Daigle; two brothers, Joel and Louis Daigle and sister, Florence McLaughlin.

Lew is survived by four children, Mitchell Daigle and wife Mercy of Dresden, Jean Daigle and Rick Lemieux of Dresden, Gail Daigle of Dresden, Peggy Whitman of Dresden; brother James Daigle of Fort Kent, two sisters, Claire Mattson of Hallowell and Mabeline Small of Whitefield; three grandchildren, Marc Daigle of West Gardiner, Megan Daigle of Randolph and Riley Whitman of Dresden; two great-grandchildren, Aiyana and Soren Daigle; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a private graveside service with full military honors at the Maine Veterans’ Cemetery in Augusta.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made in memory of

Lewellyn Daigle to:

Gardiner Alzheimer’s

Care Center,

c/o Adult Day Program

154 Dresden Ave.

Gardiner, ME 04345

