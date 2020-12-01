NORTH ANSON – Linda Jean Hurd, 68, passed away at home in North Anson on Nov. 21, 2020 with her husband Don by her side after a life long battle with Diabetes.

Linda was born in Madison on May 4, 1952, the daughter of Reginald and Josephine (Frasier) Douglas. She was educated in the schools of Anson and Madison. She married Don Hurd on Dec. 25, 1987 and had 32 years of wonderful life together.

Linda worked at various factory and secretarial positions in the area. She loved to play beano and made many friends wherever she played. She enjoyed her trips to Florida in the winter; shopping, going to the beach and playing beano with her sister. She loved family, her sons, grandsons and great- granddaughter and all her furbabies.

She is survived by her husband Don; son Joseph Fortin ll and his partner Liz Toner, and son Travis Fortin, all of North Anson; grandsons Patrick Fortin of Belfast and Tabor Fortin of Madison; and great-granddaughter Alexis Fortin of North Anson whom she adored; siblings Roland Douglas and wife Debbie of Anson, Corey Douglas and wife Judy of Little River, S.C., Joyce Dillon and husband Tom of Anson, and Toby Douglas of Meadview, Ariz., brother-in-law Stafford Dyer of Madison; special nieces Kelley Dyer and Julie Erickson of Madison; special friend Ann Lawler of Canaan; many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents; and sister Regina Dyer.

The family wishes to thank Maine General Hospice for their care and comfort during this difficult time.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

