WINTHROP – Naeyong C. Han, 91, died peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Heritage Rehabilitation and Nursing Care in Winthrop, with her family by her side.

She was born in Seoul, South Korea on March 12, 1929.

She came to the United States in 1983. She was a homemaker for most of her life who was a good cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family.

Naeyong was predeceased by her husband Soon Dol Han; and a son-in-law Chong Han. She is survived by a son Kwang Jin Han of New Jersey, six daughters Chong Ae Berry and her husband Nat of New Gloucester, Chong Ok Han of Seoul, South Korea, Chong Sun Yang and her husband Tae Sik of New York, Eun Soon Lee of Farmingdale, Hwa Soon Han of South Portland, and Mi Sook Lee and her husband Eui Bong of New York. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta, where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous