GARDINER – Prince Edward Stevens, 91, passed away Nov, 28, 2020. Born March 27, 1929, in Springfield, Maine, Prince was the eldest son of six children born to Prince and Elsie (Blake) Stevens.He was raised in Lee, Maine where he graduated from Lee Academy in 1948. During his youth, he worked as a well driller, a woodsman, and at the Lincoln Mill. In 1949 he joined the United States Air Force as a private, where he served in the United States, Alaska, Okinawa, Japan, at Kadena Air Force Base and in the Pentagon for twenty and a half years. He retired as a Tech. Sargent at Andrews Air Force Base in 1968. Upon retirement, he worked in the Hallowell Foundry in Randolph, then as a Deputy Sherriff of Kennebec County and as a court security guard. He had a never-ending passion for building engines (One-Lunger). One of his favorite hobbies was to work on Power King Tractors and he was a founding member of the Maine Antique Power Association (MAPA). He was a dedicated Deacon Emeritus for 50 years at the First Baptist Church of Gardiner. He was also a 32nd Degree Mason, raised at Teikoku Number 19 Lodge of Okinawa, and was one of the first members of that lodge. Most importantly, was Prince’s love and dedication to his family. He married his wife Nancy Joan (Myers) Stevens at Bowling Air Force Base, Washington, D.C. on Oct. 31, 1951. They celebrated 69 years together this year. He was predeceased by his parents, Prince and Elsie; sisters Elaine and Betty, brother Hartley; grandsons Cameron Stevens and Jason Spaulding. He is survived by wife Nancy, sister Gloria Staples and brother Roger Stevens; children Vyrl Romanella, Eric and wife Diane Stevens, Beth and husband Timothy Goodwin, Alec and wife Terry Stevens, and John and wife Rosamond Stevens. He leaves behind grandchildren Tricia Dickey, Ethan (Amanda) Stevens, Ivan (Amy) Stevens, Crystal (Ben) Sweeney, Blake (Stephanie) Goodwin, Ford Stevens, Lydia Stevens, Nicole (Jeremy) Gruszewski, Jared (Miranda) Stevens, Laura (Danny) Mistarz, Ben Goodwin, Karita (Micah) Parlett, and Austin Stevens. He also leaves behind his great-grandchildren, Cameron, Kody, Erica, Peyton, Scott, Brandon, Andrew, Isaac, Emerson, Avery, Liam, Alba, Elia, Lillian, Sadie, Elliot, and Emmanuel.Prince didn’t always see all of his family, but he wanted them to know he is so proud of them and they are all deeply loved. The family would like to thank the staff of Glenridge and Gray Birch for their excellent care. A celebration of life will take place in the spring. Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request any donations be made to:First Baptist Church of Gardiner, Maine

