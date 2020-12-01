St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Waterville, hosts a Christmas Fair every year on the first Saturday in December. This year the fair is different, an online event. Rather than the usual one-day event, this year’s fair runs from Saturday, Dec. 5, through Thursday, Dec. 10.

Spearheaded by parish members John DeWitt of Sidney, Mary Ellen Johnston of Vassalboro and Mary Rector of Waterville, the fair features items usually seen at the in-person fair and auction: furniture, antiques, glassware, china, games and gift certificates. Craft items including Christmas table runners, quilts, tote bags, mittens and hats also adorn the site. More than 70 items are up for bid, according to a news release from fair organizers.

Winners of items are to collect them at St. Mark’s, 90 Eustis Parkway, Waterville, on Saturday, Dec. 12.

For more information and to bid, visit 32auctions.com/stmarksxmasfair or the church’s facebook page.

