Heroes all!

The pandemic, its tragic consequences, and a hyper-contested election have challenged the courage, competence and commitment of ordinary folks to rise up and serve the needs of the community at large. We might have differences as individuals but it’s absolutely clear that as a people our first responders, poll workers, educators, grocery store workers and charity volunteers stepped up to the plate and showed us what it means to be a citizen.

History will show that our country was wonderfully served in its hour of need by heroes who put service to their country ahead of any ideological division or risk of personal safety. Each of us can celebrate their example by doing a good deed for someone in need — for a friend, neighbor or social agency who might need help.

Thanking a hero would be a good place to start.

 

Richard (Woody) Tarbuck

Readfield

