United Way of Mid-Maine of Waterville is partnering with Skowhegan Regional Chamber of Commerce to collect toys through Dec. 12 to distribute throughout Somerset County, according to the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce’s December InTouch newsletter.
Donations can be dropped off at the Skowhegan office at 23 Commercial St. Those interested also can shop the Registry for Good, at tinyurl.com/uwmmregistryforgood.
For more information, call the United Way at 207-873-0686 or the chamber at 207-474-3621.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Massachusetts city offers reward in case of odd random ambushes on pedestrians
-
News
Mexico pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in nighttime rainstorm
-
Sports
NFL notebook: Seattle’s defense coming around just in time for stretch run
-
Nation & World
China spacecraft lands on moon to bring rocks back to Earth
-
Arts & Entertainment
In ’76 Days,’ a documentary portrait of lockdown in Wuhan