United Way of Mid-Maine of Waterville is partnering with Skowhegan Regional Chamber of Commerce to collect toys through Dec. 12 to distribute throughout Somerset County, according to the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce’s December InTouch newsletter.

Donations can be dropped off at the Skowhegan office at 23 Commercial St. Those interested also can shop the Registry for Good, at tinyurl.com/uwmmregistryforgood.

For more information, call the United Way at 207-873-0686 or the chamber at 207-474-3621.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: