Think about it — with all the legal charges pending against Trump out there, it’s no wonder he wants to stay in the White House. It’s hard to corner a guy in an oval office.
Bryant Jones
Hallowell
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Politics
With federal aid running out, Mills and Maine congressional delegation urge action
-
Letters to the Editor
When JFK died, the world wept together
-
Letters to the Editor
I’ll move on when Trump does
-
Letters to the Editor
Volunteers make soup kitchen go
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.