The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor will present a Darlene Love for the Holidays! virtual concert will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.

Through the years, Love has captivated audiences worldwide with her warm, gracious stage presence and sensational performances. Her voice launched dozens of hits including “He’s a Rebel,” “(Today I Met) The Boy I’m Gonna Marry,” “Marshmallow World” and her signature song, “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”

This holiday season, the music icon will bring these classics and more for a one-night-only holiday performance. It’s a rockin’ Christmas celebration you won’t want to miss! We’d love to be welcoming Darlene to the Opera House stage this season, but due to COVID-19, she’s not touring, but tonight brings all the flash and fun of her Christmas show directly to you

Tickets cost $35.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Opera House.

For tickets, or more information, visit boothbayoperahouse.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: