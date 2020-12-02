While Gardiner Main Street is disheartened to cancel several of its traditional holiday events this year, organizers have created the following fun activities to safely celebrate the holidays in downtown Gardiner.

SHOP SMALL RAFFLE

To reward shoppers for spending their money locally this holiday season, Gardiner Main Street is conducting weekly gift basket drawings valued at $100. These raffle tickets are given to customers after any purchase from participating businesses.

Completed raffle tickets are dropped off in the North Pole mailbox in Johnson Park next to the downtown holiday tree. Drawings will be held every Monday through Dec. 28; one winner per week. The more purchases made, the more chances to win.

LETTERS TO (& FROM!) SANTA

Children may not be able to sit on Santa’s lap and share their Christmas list in person, but Gardiner Main Street is helping them connect with jolly old elf. Letters to Santa can be dropped off at its North Pole exclusive mailbox Johnson Hall Park and Santa will write a letter back. Blank letters will be available at businesses, or may be found online at static1.squarespace.com for children to complete. They also can create their own.

To receive a letter from Santa, make sure there is a return address on either the letter or envelope. All addressed letters dropped off by Dec. 12 will get a reply from Santa before Christmas and a coupon for a free cookie from Ruby’s Place bakery.

ELF SCAVENGER HUNT

Santa sent elves to downtown Gardiner for a magical window-front scavenger hunt. Walk through the sidewalks of downtown to spot the elves in storefronts. Scavenger hunt cards can be found at several Water Street Businesses or a printable version is available online at static1.squarespace.com.

Completed scavenger hunts can be turned in to the “Letters to Santa” mailbox for a chance to win a $20 Gift of Gardiner certificate. The drawing will be held Jan. 4.

For more information, call Gardiner Main Street at 207-582-3100.

