Lucinda Williams will perform a livestreamed concert, at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3. Funny How Time Slips Away: A Night of 60’s Country Classics. From Nashville to Bakersfield and every high and lonesome corner of the country in between, Lucinda refreshes classic Country favorites like “Night Life,” “Fist City” and more.

Award-winning, revered singer/songwriter Lucinda Williams is working to help independent music venues during this time with the announcement of Lu’s Jukebox. Scheduled as an six-episode series of full-band performances in-studio, Lu’s Jukebox will feature a themed set of songs and other artists curated by the multi-Grammy award winner. Other performances include:

Have Yourself a Rockin’ Little Christmas with Lucinda is scheduled for Dec. 17. Blues, rock and roll, country, jazz and noir, Williams has a little something special in store for every listener this yearIt’s Only Rock and Roll: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones will take place Dec. 31. Williams and the band tear through the material of the Rolling Stones in a way that only one irreverent, Honky Tonk Woman can. This episode will not only end the series, but the entire year with a bang as it airs on New Years Eve.

The award-winning, revered singer/songwriter is working to help independent music venues during this time.

Like thousands of artists, Williams cut her teeth and developed her craft by playing in small, medium and large clubs throughout the country, and the world. These venues are vital to the development of artists and their music. Williams has never forgotten her roots, and often performs special shows in some of her favorite halls.

Tickets cost $20 for 1 episode stream.

For tickest, or ore information, visit lucindawilliams.com.

