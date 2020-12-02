Maine reported 232 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and four additional deaths.
The seven-day daily average of new cases now stands at 169.4, compared to 217 a week ago, and 78.7 a month ago.
Since the pandemic began, Maine has logged 12,208 cases of COCID-19, and 218 have died. Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention director, will address the media at 2 p.m. today.
Meanwhile, Gov. Janet Mills is quarantining after an exposure to COVID-19.
“I am feeling fine and not experiencing any symptoms whatsoever; but as we have said all along, no one is immune from exposure to this virus,” Mills said in a statement released Tuesday evening by her office.
Mills said a member of her Maine State Police security detail, known as the Executive Protection Unit, is presumed to be positive for the virus by the Maine CDC. The officer developed symptoms Monday and is awaiting the result of a test.
The 232 new cases continues a trend of high daily case counts and comes a day after Maine reported 20 new deaths.
Dr. David Seder, who treats some of Maine’ most critically ill COVID-19 patients at Maine Medical Center in Portland, said in an interview Tuesday to expect a “tough winter.” Even though treatments have improved, and patients are more likely to survive the disease when compared to the spring, COVID-19 is still a dangerous and deadly disease.
Hospitalizations have risen sharply in the wake of rising case numbers, with 138 COVID-19 patients in Maine hospitals Tuesday, including 46 in critical care and 19 on a ventilator. The CDC is expected to update hospitalization data later today.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Maine COVID-19 wave continues, with 232 new cases and four more deaths
-
Nation & World
CDC to shorten COVID-19 quarantine to 10 days, 7 with test
-
Community
Maine Tourism, Hospitality & Retail Recovery Grant Program available
-
Community
Wayne’s Aging at Home group continues to reduce isolation, promote elder health through pandemic
-
Editorials
Our View: Bipartisan relief proposal better than nothing for struggling Americans
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.