READFIELD — Maranacook Community High School recently announced the following students were named to its first-quarter honor roll for the 2020-21 academic year.
Seniors — High honors: Madelyn Ballard, Eljas Bergdahl, Marie Brosey, Hannah Brown, Lily Cannell, Michael Cirello, Casey David Cormier, Natalie Costa, Anna Lauria Drillen, Katherine Gasper, Gabrielle Green, Andrea R. Harmon, Anna Laberge, Wyatt Lambert, Cashman McClure and Kate Mohlar.
Also, Thomas Poling, Alyssa J. Pratt, Marah Rand, Paige Rice, Bradley Russell, Brooke Stratton, Michael John Tamborini, Daniel Taylor, Avery Townsend, Thomas J. Trafton, Brooke Trask and Timothy Worster.
Honors: Isaiah Barden, Collin Bean, Rocco Beane, Bridget Brown, Delaney Crocker, Alexis Delisle, Elizaveta Doorenbos, Yevgenia Doorenbos, Andrew Dupuy, Kevin Spencer Dyer, Evelyn Giroux, Austin Hood, Guinevere Kane, Reeghan Manseau, Karissa S. Nichols, Andre Nile, Sophie O’Clair, Trevor Daniel Rioux and Natalie Whitten.
Juniors — High honors: Rylan M. Arbour, Thomas Clauson, Alexandra Cushing, Evelyn Dearborn, Daisy Dodge, Anna Erb, Claire Holman, Tyler Hreben, Andrew Lemieux, Samuel Linton, Emily Lucas, Madeleine MacDonald, Meghan Mahoney, Julia Riley, Ella Schmidt, Macy Schneider, Riley Rachel Shacter, Sara St. Clair, Ella Rose Stevens, Thomas Struck and McKade Wing.
Honors: Jenna Badeau, Seth Badeau, Zachary Berg, Connor Caron, Cade Chicoine, Genevieve Cirello, Alexander Clark, Ella Delisle, Katryn Dubois, Grace Dwyer, Ryan Emerson, Nicholas Florek, Evan Gourley, Emily Harper, Emily Hayes, Brandin Jasper, Merielle Kane, Cassandra Kent, Marjorie Knight, Dessie Murphy and Trenton Murray.
Also, John Nutting, Baylee Perkins, Molly Elizabeth Poulin, Christopher Reid, Kara “Capri” Schneider, Cody St. Pierre, Sarah “Sally” Stokes, Aliyah Stubbs, Ryan Tapley, Alexander Trafton, Winter Webb and Sophia Zirtidis.
Sophomores — High honors: Tatiana Ames, Emma L. Brosey, Charlotte Irene Bryant, Jordan Carr, Nathalie Deane, Dylan Gray, Mary Hatt, Anna C. Hussey, Esme Jamison, Kaleigh Kubicki, Allie LaBelle, Sophie Marr, Alissa Michaud, Ruby M. Nelson, Eliza Pattershall, Tucker Pelletier, Sophia Tweedie and Addie Watson.
Honors: Morgan Boynton, Rosemary Branagan, Raena Brumfield, Lily Caban, Theo Colvin, Adeline “Ren” Eva, Gabrielle Galouch, Wesley Gasper, Coralee Graves, Eli Hopkins, Mark Hotham, Myah Ladd, Stella Lauter, Chase McLaughlin, Alexis Michaud, Elia Morgan, Jared Mrazik, Eric D. Nelson and Jacob Nisby.
Also, Stella Pattershall, Dylan Pottle, Nicholas Price, Katherine Seagers, Cody Smith, Brayden R. St. Pierre and Shylah Woodford.
Freshmen — High honors: Abigail Allen, Mila Barnes-Bukher, Silas Bartol, Elsa Bergdahl, Josie Charland, Brandon Chilton, Jacie Louise Dagneau, Christian Dunlap, Wyatt Folsom, Molly Mahoney, Cassidy McCormack, Natalie Mohlar, Margaret Dorothy Morrill, Katherine Nolette, Isabella Savage, Samuel M. Sessler, Jacob Steinmeyer, Casidy Tims, Robert Vivenzio and Katya Wurth.
Honors: Anna Mae Albert, Gillian Berdan-Stouch, Lydia Brown, Jaidyn Deah, Rory Delano, Olympia Farrell, Charles Feagin, Hayden Freeman, Kody Goucher, Logan Gould, Adrienne Rose Hall, Stella Hildebrandt, Ryan Leavitt, Mavia Lenane, Hannah McAdam, Keagan McClure, Jacob McLaughlin, Chianna Rae Morrison and Lilly Mushlit.
Also, Owen Poisson, Kelsey Ross, Bailey Shink, Sam St. Germain, Wyatt Stevenson, Tilden Tinkham, Sierra Ann Tondreau, Ariana Tully and Josephine Walker.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Things to Do
Patty Griffin concert to be livestreamed Dec. 5
-
Things to Do
The Gibson Brothers featured Dec. 5 in Brownfield
-
Things to Do
Lucinda Williams continues Lu’s Jukebox series
-
Community
Gardiner Main Street to offer new holiday activities
-
Community
‘Zoom with Vose Wednesdays at 6 p.m.’ set for Dec. 9