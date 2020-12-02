ROME – It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing, of Donna Jean Pearl, 72, on Nov. 24, 2020. She was born in Waterville on May 3, 1948, the daughter of Kenneth and Betty Salley Sr.

Donna graduated from Williams High School in Oakland and spent many enjoyable years in retail service helping customers at Haymarket Square and Buddies in Oakland, Days Store in Belgrade Lakes, and Caswell’s in Waterville where she retired from.

Donna was a loving wife, caring mother and a proud grandmother. She enjoyed doing puzzles, making crafts, and shopping for special gifts for others. She was always generous, kind and fun to be with. Donna will be lovingly missed by family and friends.

Donna was predeceased by her loving husband of 49 years, Edward (Irwin) Pearl Sr; her father, Kenneth Salley Sr.; and a brother, Richard Salley.

She is survived by her mother, Betty Salley of Smithfield; two sons, Edward Pearl, Jr. and fiancée Krissy of Belgrade and Scott Pearl and his wife Kelly of Rome, a daughter, Susan DeBoer and husband Steven of St. Leonard, Md.; also, six grandchildren, Joshua DeBoer, Tomus Pearl, Ali Pearl and Levi Cates from Maine, Nicholas DeBoer and Emma DeBoer from Maryland.

Donna is also survived by three brothers, Kenneth Salley, Jr. and wife Carol, Wesley Salley and partner Cindy Rose, and Mearl Salley and wife Laura all from Smithfield, one sister, Bonnie Tracey and her husband Keith from Norridgewock; also, many nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly.

The family would like to thank Phyllis and Roger Stevens and all of Donna’s Lifelong Friends.

A graveside service will be announced at a later date and will take place in the spring.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at

Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.

