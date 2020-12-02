MACON, Ga. – John Bernhard Carter, 59, of Macon, Ga., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 due to a heart condition.

John was born on Nov. 20, 1960 to Roland and Anna Carter and was one of four children. He was born in Aviano, Italy where his father was stationed in the Air Force at the time. After his father retired, the family settled in Waterville. John graduated from Waterville High School, he was an honor student and participated in sports (track and basketball). John participated in Boy’s State and in his usual independent fashion, he rode his bicycle to Orono to attend.

John enrolled in the Air Force Academy after graduating. He went on to serve his country for 24 years. He was a pilot with the AWACS and Joint Stars, as well as an instructor pilot before retiring as a Major in 2007. John served in Dessert Storm flying Reconnaissance. During his career he was presented with many awards and commendations, too numerous to list. John was stationed in New Bedford, Mass., Oklahoma, Georgia, Texas and Guam. He also visited many countries performing his missions. After retiring, John moved back to Macon, Ga. where he taught Junior ROTC at a local high school.

John had many friends from the Air Force as well as civilian friends, who all called him by his nickname “Moose”. He enjoyed spending many hours entertaining and cooking international cuisine for his friends and family. Cooking brought him so much joy. He enrolled in a cooking school in Georgia in which he excelled with a 4.0 grade point average and taught the instructors a few things along the way. He was in the process of writing a cook book.

John also spent his retirement tending to his vegetable garden and beloved chickens. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, skeet shooting, camping in his RV, and fishing on his boat. John had collected many things over the years and had built himself amazing collections of cookware, music, movies and interesting pieces of furniture from his time overseas. He had close to 100 DVDs, over 500 CDs and over 300 vinyl records, which were his prized possessions.

John’s greatest love was his cat Rocky who had been with him for 17 years and is currently being well cared by a neighbor who often looked after him while John was out of town.

John is survived by his mother Anna Carter; his brother Joseph Carter and wife Carla and his sister Jennifer Foust and husband Joseph. John is preceded in death by his father, Roland Carter; and brother, Jeffery Carter.

A military service will be performed for John at the Augusta Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in the summer of 2021. The family will notify John’s friends and extended family prior to the ceremony.

