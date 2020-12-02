CHELSEA – John Edmund Currie of Chelsea passed away on Nov. 29, 2020 at his home with his wife by his side.

John was born on Dec. 3, 1945 in Portland, the son of Colonel James A. Currie and Francis (MacMillan) Currie.

John is survived by his devoted wife and high school sweetheart Judith M. (Dunn) Currie; his devoted cat Abbie who he loved; his daughter Sherri and son-in-aw Lewis C. Loon of Richmond, his son Donald J. Currie and his partner Jaimee Hinkley of Winthrop; grandchildren Marissa L. Loon and partner Kyle Philbrook, Brandon T. Brown, Christopher J. Currie and Joseph D. Currie; his three brothers David and wife Alana Currie, James Currie and partner Judy Fleury, Stephen and wife Christine Currie; nephews Shawn and wife Lori Currie, Jared and wife Jennie Currie, nieces MacKenzie Currie and Megan Currie; and family friend Joanna Sylvester who he thought of as a daughter.

He was predeceased by his parents; and his best friend Gerald R. Ridley of Litchfield.

John entered the U.S. Army in 1966 after leaving Winthrop High School his senior year. He completed his GED at Fort Gordon and later received his Winthrop High School Diploma in 1993. He completed college courses at the University of Maryland and earned his BS Degree from New Hampshire College in 1993. He studied many different courses of education during his life and realized that ignorance provided no future. He completed the Communications Course at Fort Gordon, the Unit Administrators course at Camp Robinson, Special Forces Qualification, Motor Transporter Operator, Drafting, Infantry and Unit Clerk courses throughout his military career. Three tours in Germany and TDY to Fort McNair, Fort Belvoir, Fort Dix and many other military training areas.

John had many interests in his lifetime. He hunted and raised Bluetick Coonhounds, enjoyed his 1963 Chevy Nova and going to car shows with his friend Ralph Keeling. He loved his Harley Davidson motorcycles and his brothers of the Exiles Motorcycle Club. He was an avid Jeep owner and belonged to the Nevada Backroaders Club where he spent many weekend excursions in the Nevada, California and Arizona deserts. He built and raced a 1967 Chevy Camaro race car with his son and spent many summers at the camp in Rock Pond where he loved to fly fish. He learned to tie his own flies and studied American Sign Language. He also lived and maintained a farm for years in Bowdoinham, Maine.

John belonged to the Sportsman Alliance of Maine and the United Bikers of Maine. He spent many years buying and processing furs at Randall’s Fur Shop, lived in Las Vegas for 8 years and spent many weekends four wheeling and fly fishing in the mountains of Utah with Art and Brenda Cunningham at their cabin.

Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no visiting hours and funeral services will be private.

Arrangements are in the care of Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta where condolences to the family may be shared on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

