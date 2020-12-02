WEST GARDINER – Robert J. Landry, Sr. died peaceably at the age of 82 on Nov. 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Carolyn R. (Dulaney) “Kelly” Landry. He was born in Fort Kent on Dec. 8, 1937 to Robert Landry and Gertrude Anne Pelletier-Landry-Hutchison. Robert worked for the Local 172 Iron Workers for 30 years until his retirement in 1995.Robert Honorably served in the US Airforce from 1957 to 1961. He was a honored 33rd degree Mason with over 50 years of membership. He joined York Lodge No. 563 in Columbus. Ohio in 1970 and was Master in 1977. In addition to his Free Masonry service in Columbus. Ohio he was affiliated with Kennebec Lodge No. 05 and Bethlehem Lodge No. 35 in the State of Maine. He held multiple positions including Grand Senior Warden in 2009 and an appointed member of Grand Lodge Committee in 2010.In 2004 he was Elected Grand Commander, of the Grand Commandry of Maine, and served in multiple positions in Blue Lodge, Eastern Star, York Rite and Scottish Rite. Through the years he was active in multiple charities where he gave of his time a resources to help others.Robert was predeceased by his parents; wife C. Kelly Landry; siblings Sandra Hutchison and Verle Hutchison; grandson David W. Wirth Jr.He is survived by his daughter, Tine E. Battles Lt. Colonel, US Army and her husband Walter of Fayetteville, N.C., his son Robert J Landry Jr. and his wife Marilou of Brunswick Md.; and his son Mark Allan Landry and his wife Susan of Pataskala, Ohio; siblings Rudolph Landry, Theresa White, Lorain Mansur, Lenora Gilbert, Joyce Ronan, Duane Hutchison, Beverly Robertson, Michael Hutchison; 13 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.Robert’s visiting hours will be in the Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St. Augusta on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. in following the guidelines set forth by the State of Maine and the CDC face masks and social distancing is required. A private funeral service will be held in the Manchester Community Church, 21 Readfield Rd., Manchester, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. Those wishing to attend Robert’s Funeral Service remotely may join the live stream at https://my.gather.app/remember/robert-j-landryInterment will be in Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road Augusta. Condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comIn lieu of flowers, donations in Robert’s memory may be made to:Knights Templar Eye Foundation 1033 Long Prairie Rd. Suite 5 Flower Mound, TX 75022 or: American Cancer Society1 Bowdoin Mills Island # 300Topsham, ME 04086

