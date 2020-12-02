FARMINGDALE – Command Master Chief Petty Officer, USNR-Retired Wilmer Richard Moulton, 84, died Nov. 30, 2020 at Captain Lewis Residence after suffering from many effects of exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam.

Wilmer was born Nov. 29, 1936 to Wilmer S. Moulton and Gladys (Mooers) Moulton in Gardiner, Maine at his grandparents’ home – the home where he would later raise his own family. While still in high school, he joined the Seabees Reserve in February 1955. He married his wife, Tanya Ann Looke, on March 10, 1956 and graduated from Gardiner High School later that year. They had three children together, Rebecca, Erin, and Michael.

Wilmer proudly served his country when his unit was activated May 13, 1968 to April 25, 1969 in Da Nang, Vietnam. He would not retire from the reserves until January 1983.

Wilmer worked for Brooks and Drews, Bill Sparrow Logging and Trucking, Ellis Auto, and retired from Coutts Brothers. He also had his own logging business and was quite resourceful, even fabricating his own log splitter.

When Tanya retired in 2003, the couple crossed the United States with their camper and cat in tow. They stopped to fly fish in national parks and made it all the way to Alaska. Wilmer was an avid fisherman and made several fishing trips with his father and brothers to Alaska. His last fishing trip was with his granddaughter Melonie to the famed fishing pools of the Miramichi River in New Brunswick, Canada. He wasn’t too proud to admit that she out-fished him on that trip!

Wilmer shared his love of fishing with his grandchildren by spending several summers camping at Loon Echo Campground in Parlin Pond. In addition, Wilmer was an active member of his local Trout Unlimited chapter where he frequently volunteered his time at the Halldale after-school program teaching children the art of fly tying.

He was a wonderful and patient teacher in all things. Ever an outdoorsman, he delighted in teaching his children about the natural world around them. There was not a tree, plant, or bird he could not identify. He got down on the floor with his kids showing them topographical maps of the areas they would go camping and fishing on the upcoming weekend. To be a child of Wilmer was to be loved and protected.

Wilmer is survived by his wife Tanya of Farmingdale; children Rebecca Coutts Nadeau and husband Robert of Pittston, Erin L. Moulton of South Gardiner, and Michael S. Moulton and his wife Shannon of Smyrna, Ga.; grandchildren Amanda A. Coutts and her children Bella and Mateo of Salem, Mass., Melonie T. C. Leighton and her husband Chad and their children Vera and Liam of Pittston, James P. DiPane and his wife Stephanie and their children Tyler and Olivia of Fountain, Colo., Maggie K. Metelmen and husband Todd of Melbourne, Australia, Gareth R. Moulton and his wife Cristin of Dallas, Ga., Devon B. Moulton of Smyrna, Ga.; siblings Clifford Moulton and his wife Carol of Pittston, Leah Moulton of Augusta, Linda Marsh of Pittston, and David Moulton and his wife Jane of Pittston; along with several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers Jon and Linwood Moulton; and son-in-law Tracy E. Coutts.

A private committal and burial service will be held for immediate family only due to current restrictions.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

If you wish to make a donation in Wilmer’s honor, please send money to:

Kennebec Valley

Trout Unlimited

86 Mead Point Rd.

West Gardiner, ME 04345

Guest Book