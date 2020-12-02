Patty Griffin will perform live from the Continental Club at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. The concert will be available for livestream viewing made possible by State Theatre in Portland.

The show will be unique with partial proceeds going to benefit 18 Independent venues in the country as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to devastate the live music community.

“I’m sure you have heard by now what a devastating moment it is for many live music venues throughout the country. This translates to job losses on so many levels — the hardworking people that run these venues, book these venues, clean and repair them, take your tickets and serve your beers there, not to mention many musicians like myself who have depended on them for years to not only connect us to income in our touring work but also for the spirit they extend to us in each community. These are places where live music has been loved and nurtured in our country.”

In Austin alone, it has been estimated that 90% of venues have already closed their doors forever. For the most part, this business is a labor of love, so not a lot of huge financial safety nets there for many. I am hoping with these shows to raise awareness and maybe a little funding too for some of these places that are struggling to stay afloat in this shut down,” said Patty Griffin in a news release.

Griffin is among the most consequential singer-songwriters of her generation, a quintessentially American artist whose wide-ranging canon incisively explores the intimate moments and universal emotions that bind us together.

The Austin, Texas-based singer and songwriter made an immediate impact with her 1996 debut, “Living With Ghosts,” and its 1998 follow-up, “Flaming Red” – both now considered seminal works of modern folk and Americana.

Tickets cost $25.

For tickets, or more information, visit statetheatreportland.com.

