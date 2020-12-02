The duo has won numerous bluegrass awards: Songwriter of the Year, Entertainer of the Year, Emerging Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Vocal Group of the Year, and some of these multiple times.

In a climate of new grass and a glut on new string bands, these brothers hold true to the old time bluegrass and country. They were featured on Prairie Home Companion last year and of course many of you have seen them here at Christmas.

The purpose of these concerts is to take baby steps in presenting music, and give our staff some work.

For tickets, or more information, visit stonemountainartscenter.com.