Vose Library’s next weekly “Zoom with Vose Wednesdays at 6 p.m.” is set for Dec. 9 with Bob Sewall and his wife Mia Mantello. They will explain how vinegar is made and talk about the many uses for vinegar from cooking to its multiple medicinal benefits.

According to the news release from the library, Bob Sewall is a long-time organic apple grower and former president of Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners. After preparing his fields organically for two years using the Rodale method, he planted 550 trees to create what is now the oldest certified organic orchard in Maine still in operation.

Besides farming, consulting and mentoring young farmers, he speaks to groups around the state about his organic apple cider vinegar, which was voted Best of Maine by Down East Magazine in 2008, the only year they had a vinegar category.

The Sewell Orchard vinegar is widely used in restaurants and businesses in Maine, and he has been featured in a number of publications and news articles.

To obtain a Zoom link for this informative program, visit the Vose Library website at voselibrary.org or its Facebook page.

The Library is located in Union at 392 Common Road and is open for curbside pick-up services.

For more information, call 207-785-4733.

