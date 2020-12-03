The Coast Guard is searching for three people whose fishing vessel began taking on water in the Rockland area early Thursday morning.

Rescue crews from the Coast Guard Station Rockland, Air Station Cape Cod and the Maine Marine Patrol are searching for the three people in the water just south of Spruce Head.

The crew of the 42-foot fishing vessel sent out a mayday call at 6:35 a.m. saying they had lost a rudder and were taking on water as they tried to make their way to Atwood Lobster Co., according to Coast Guard Petty Officer Briana Carter.

“There were three people on board and the last knowledge we have is they were getting into survival suits in preparation of being in the water,” she said.

The Coast Guard does not yet have information about the name of the vessel or its home port. The Coast Guard released a recording of the mayday call and asked for help identifying the vessel and crew.

In the call, a man says, “Mayday, mayday, mayday. We lost our rudder and we’re taking on water fast. I just don’t have enough pumps to keep up with it. I’m going to try to get it to Atwood’s….”

@USCGNortheast crews are requesting help identifying the missing fishing vessel and crew. If you have any information, please call (207) 741-5422. Pauses were removed from the recording for clarity.#SAR #MAYDAY pic.twitter.com/DyXt3GaK1m — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) December 3, 2020

Anyone with information about the vessel and crew can call 207-741-5422.

Spruce Head is in Knox County.

This story will be updated.

