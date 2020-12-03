NEW YORK — The retired U.S. Navy admiral who directed the raid that killed Osama bin Laden has a new book coming out. William McRaven’s “The Hero Code: Lessons Learned from Lives Well Lived” is scheduled for April.
Grand Central Publishing is calling the book “a ringing tribute” to “everyday heroes” McRaven has met everywhere from battlefields to college campuses. He has said before that while he grew up idolizing Batman and Superman, he came to realize real heroes were entirely human.
“Admiral McRaven deploys powerful examples to define innate qualities of the human spirit that will uplift our next generation of everyday heroes – and profoundly shape our future,” Ben Sevier, Grand Central senior vice president and publisher, said in a statement Thursday.
McRaven is also the author of the bestselling “Make Your Bed” and “Sea Stories: My Life in Special Operations.”
