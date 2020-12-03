Members of the American Legion of Tardiff-Belanger Post 39, Madison, are collecting for the Furry Friends at the Somerset Humane Society Animal Shelter in Skowhegan during this holiday season. Items can be dropped off at the hall at 20 South Maple St. in Madison after 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

Items in need include: Cat litter, cat and dog toys, cat food containing no dye, dog food, cleaning supplies, used bedding such as comforters, blankets, sheets, etc.

For a complete list, visit mainelegionpost39.org.

Those who cannot drop off items, but still would like to help, monetary donations will be accepted. Mail donation to American Legion Post 39, P.O .Box 144, Madison, ME 04950, and earmark the check Skowhegan Animal Shelter. The donations will be delivered to the Animal Shelter prior to Christmas.

For more information, call 207-431-5533.

