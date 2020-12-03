ALBION – It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Andrea Gail Mason on Nov. 24, 2020. She was born on May 28, 1939 to parents Mary and Kenneth Henderson.Andrea obtained a Bachelor’s Degree from Pembroke College in Brown University and a Master’s Degree from Rhode Island school of Design in Art Education in Providence, R.I. She became an art teacher at Lawrence Junior High School, where she inspired students to express themselves through drawing, painting, and sculpting. For most of her life she was an avid knitter, sewer and quilter. She was known by her family and friends as a loving and compassionate person, who also made time for others. Andrea is survived by her husband, Gerald Mason; her brother, John Henderson; her daughter, Jessica Fowles Mussatti, her son, Seth Fowles; her granddaughter, Samantha Heath and grandson, Alec Fowles. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home. Condolences and memories can be shared by visiting Andrea’s guestbook at http://www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com

