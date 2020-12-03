WATERVILLE – Fanado “Gid” Pelotte, 98, of Waterville passed away on Nov. 30, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born on Oct. 2, 1922 in Waterville to parents Henri and Lea (Veilleux) Pelotte.

Fanado “Gid” started a gravel company here in Waterville in 1942, at the same location as it still is today, a quarter of mile from where he was born and grew up. He had to quit school at the age of 13 to help his dad in the fields so they could produce dry goods for sale to the local markets. When starting out his business, Gid would borrow his father’s dump truck after working in the fields all day and in the evenings, he would haul sand to the St. Francis Cemetery for the Portland Diocese. He was hauling ammunition and supplies to the Bath Iron Works (shipyard) when he met a young woman named Yvette Camire (who was a tack welder inside the ships) and immediately fell in Love. Together they started what is now Fanado Pelotte Contractors. During the war, he joined the Civil Air Service as a private contractor, helping to build several airports: such as Loring, Limestone Air Force Base, Brunswick Naval Air Station, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, and Norridgewock Airport just to name a couple.

Gid and Yvette had three boys David, Linwood (Woody, Doey), and Raymond. When they were old enough they were right by his side all the time, learning and helping him grow the business into what it is today.

Gid was in good health and was the Boss (78 years) of the company right until his death. He was an avid hunter, angler, and sportsman. He loved his Lodge on Brassua Lake and would get up there every chance he could. His dedicated service in the community, representing his family business which was his joy in life, and he was thankful for the many friends he made that shared in his generosity and giving nature. He was a member of Corpus Christi Parish at Notre Dame Church.

Surviving Gid is his son Raymond and wife, Barbara Pelotte; his daughter-in-law Linda Pelotte; his grandchildren Stephanie Nielson (Erik), Matthew Pelotte, Timothy Pelotte (Deb), Anthony Pelotte (Jamie), and Irene Richards (Scott); also survived by his great- grandchildren, Kylie Nielson, Gabby Pelotte, Elliott Pelotte, Cody Pelotte, Shawna Pelotte, Jake Stinson, Lucas Pelotte, Trevor Pelotte, Zach Dionne; and two great-great-grandchildren Colton and Camden.

Gid is predeceased by his wife of 44 years Yvette (1988); a son David Pelotte (1962), a son Linwood (2017); and a very special close friend Mamie Ouellette (2015). Gid’s predeceased siblings are James (Jimmy) Pelotte, Willie Pelotte, Alphie Pelotte, Emma King, Florence Salley, Rosaire (Roger) Pelotte, and Evelyn (Dee) Morrison.

Raymond and the family would like to thank the group of amazing Private Home HealthCare Givers that have been with them though this entire journey. Their help, support, kindness, and love for Gid was greatly appreciated with both the family and Gid. Also we would like to thank the fantastic Hospice Team for their amazing help and kindness though this.

Public visiting hours for Gid will be held on Thursday, Dec. 3 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home, 8 Elm St. in Waterville. During the visiting hours, all guests MUST wear masks and space will be limited to 25 people at a time. All CDC requirements will be strictly enforced. A PRIVATE Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m.

at Notre Dame Church, Silver Street in Waterville. Anyone wishing to attend the PRIVATE Mass must contact Raymond on his cell phone to reserve a spot, as the family is limited due to CDC guidelines. Live Streaming will be announced on the Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home Facebook Page, please see our website http://www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com to share your condolences with Gid’s family and view his Life Remembered Video.

In lieu of flowers, Gid’s family is requesting donations to be made to:

Maine General

Hospice Care Unit

