MADISON – Helen Ann (Richards) Taylor, 73, of Madison passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday, Nov. 21,2020. Helen was born in Skowhegan on April 26, 1947, the daughter of Joseph and Frances (Gould) Richards.Helen graduated from Madison High School in 1965. She was married to Robert Taylor for 25 years. Later in life partner Ray Gaza and his family became a very important part of her life.Helen taught at Madison Junior High as an Ed Tech with Irene Christopher and Fran Peters for many years and was dedicated to her students whom she loved dearly. She belonged to many organizations like the Madison Woman’s Club and working the polls. Like her mother, Helen loved her Catholic faith and daily prayer and was a member of Saint Sebastian Catholic Church in Madison.Helen’s life revolved around family and friends. There wasn’t a day that went by when she hadn’t called to check on any number of friends and family members. She encouraged them, prayed for them, and was there for them. Her family was the most important aspect of her life. She did everything she could to bring people together. She and the girls loved their yearly trips to the coast to enjoy overnighters with good food and reminiscing. There were family reunions on the old homestead in Madison for both the Goulds and Richards where she lived. Last year was the 40th Gould/Richards reunion. And this year with COVID was especially hard knowing it would be another year before she saw the extended family. Helen loved that she was able to live in Grammy and Grampy’s home and be surrounded by the old maples that had seen many of those family reunions, picnics, funerals, weddings, and birthday parties. Helen held the annual Christmas Cookie Swap with singing and home baked treats to share, and many gatherings from family buffets to weekly meals with friends. Helen’s friendly nature and outgoing personality was evident to all who met her. She cared dearly for everyone.Helen was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Frances Richards; siblings Lucy (Richards) Gray, Dana Richards, and Rickie Richards; her ex-husband Robert Taylor; infant son Kevin; longtime partner Ray Gaza; and forever friends Sharon Tapley and Frances Sawtell.She is survived by her son Stephen Taylor and wife Kelly of Madison, her daughter Amy (Taylor) Lawrence and husband Steven of Texas; grandchildren Courtney, Bradley, Dylan, Steven, and Zachary; and great-grandchild Coven. She is also survived by several brothers, their families, and extended family: brother Joseph Richards Jr. and wife Susan of Winslow, brother Neal Richards and wife Joline of Madison, brother David Richards and wife Valerie of East Madison; uncle Dick Gould and wife Edie of Greenville, Mel Gould and wife Ruth of Stacyville; and extended family Terry Maik and daughters Danielle and Chelsea. She leaves behind an abundance of family and friends including great nephew Kaiden, RoiAnn, Jean, Linda, Frank, and Shelley.At Helen’s request there will be no visiting hours. A celebration will be held at another time due to concerns with Covid-19. A burial will be at St Sebastian’s cemetery in Madison on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at 9 a.m. The link below will give you access to Zoom where you may view the service live. https://zoom.us/j/96802954321?pwd=clUyY0duMWYzeVh6VkFzb0Y1STV2Zz09Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.comDonations may be made to:The Home for Little Wanderers in Waterville, ME

Guest Book