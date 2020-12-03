HARMONY – Irma Louise (Lockard) Howell, 83, passed away Nov. 30, 2020 St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor. She was born July 2, 1937 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Perley C. and Fern (Bishop) Lockard.

She graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1955 and attended Beal College for accounting. On April 16, 1964, she married Garwood L. Howell in Skowhegan.

She held a number of jobs throughout her life time including the shoe shop, box factory coat factory, tax collector and telephone operator. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 192 for 56 years and had a ceramics business. Irma loved her family camp on Great Moose Lake. She enjoyed playing cards and scrapbooking. Irma was such a loving person she made everybody feel like family and her door was always open.

Irma is survived by her husband of 56 years, Garwood L. Howell of Harmony; six daughters, Kimberly Dellarma of Mercer, Sonya Howell of Dexter, Renea Qua of St Albans, Jill Cookson of St. Albans, Paula MacMillan of Scarborough, Diane Paradis of Wellington; 10 grandchildren; nine great -grandchildren; and sister, June Laney of Skowhegan. She was predeceased by sister, Shirley Gehrke.

A special thank you to Cindy and Helene for the care they gave Irma.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers,

friends wishing may

make donations in

Irma’s memory to:

Harmony Ambulance

16 Streamview Dr.

Harmony ME 04942

