MADISON – Joyce A. Shaw, 81, of Madison, passed away Saturday Nov. 28, 2020 in Skowhegan surrounded by the love of her family.

She was born July 27, 1939 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Ernest “Joe” W. Demo and Lorena (LeBlanc) Demo. Joyce was educated in Skowhegan area schools.

She married James H. Shaw in May of 1955 in Skowhegan. She worked as an LPN for Redington Fairview General Hospital, working two years in OB and 18 years as a Surgery Nurse. She worked part-time for the Somerset Hospice House in Skowhegan.

Joyce loved being with her family and friends, she loved music and her animals; they were her babies. She was a firecracker and she enjoyed going to the V.F.W. Hall in Madison.

She leaves her children, Laurie Bedard and her husband Dennis of Mexico, James “Manny” Shaw and his companion Linda Sproul of Madison; her sister Linda Landry and her husband Craig of Madison; her six grandchildren; her seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; and her daughter Sue Shaw.

A celebration of Joyce’s life will be held in the spring. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. Anyone who wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at – http://www.smartandedwardsfh.com

Anyone wishing to make a donation in Joyce’s memory may do so to the:

Somerset Animal Shelter

PO Box 453

Skowhegan, ME 04976

