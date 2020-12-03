SOUTH GARDINER – Muriel Sanborn Patrick, 94, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. Muriel was born in South Gardiner on May 9, 1926, the daughter of Daniel and Mildred (Runnels) Sanborn.

She grew up in South Gardiner, where she graduated high school in a one room schoolhouse with a graduating class of four people. She later became employed at AMHI, where she worked as a Certified Nurse’s Aide in the infirmary for 25 years. She loved cooking throughout her life.

Muriel was predeceased by her husband, Lewisl four sons, Fred, David, Lewis Jr. and Chandler, and her daughter, Anne.

She leaves behind her son, Frank, of South Gardiner; her grandson Josh and wife Maureen of Westbrook and her granddaughter Rhonda Picard and husband Robert of Vassalboro.

There will be no visiting hours or funeral service. Muriel will be laid to rest with her husband in Forest City Cemetery in South Portland.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner

