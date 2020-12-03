KAMALA, PHUKET, THAILAND – Randell Thomas Dick, 61, died unexpectedly on Oct.15, 2020 in Thailand, only seven months after his move overseas to open a new chapter in his life. Randy was born in Gardiner on Jan. 9, 1959 to Richard T. Dick and Judith Shane-Thomas, the last of their three children. Randy lived in Augusta, or nearby communities most of his life, except when traveling for fun and adventure. He attended local schools, including Monmouth Academy, Messalonskee High School, graduating from Gardiner High School in 1977. One of Randy’s favorite memories was participating in the Plaza Suite play at Monmouth Academy. Randy also excelled in athletics and thrived on competition of any type. Beyond traditional sports like racquetball, golf, tennis and touch football, any other activity was fair game, like speed climbing Katahdin with friends or bicycling more than 100 miles to the coast and back. Good-natured back and forth trash-talk was an important element of any activity. Randy also played a fierce game of chess and was a skilled poker player with various groups of friends over his lifetime, winning more than not. After high school, and several months in England Randy settled in Augusta working in various jobs including at the Pegasus Racquetball Club, for the State of Maine, and for many years managed a florist shop. Thereafter, Randy was a driver for UPS based out of Waterville for several years before his early retirement.Randy became a certified scuba diver and underwater photographer traveling to Belize and other exotic locations to dive and take photographs. His photography of underwater life is something to behold. One of his photos was prominently displayed in the front window of the Harlow Gallery in Hallowell. Randy was usually upbeat, witty, and quick with a joke. He was devoted to his family and friends and was generous to a fault. He loved nature and spending time outdoors, including many camping trips “up north” near Katahdin, and the deep mud on the ATV trails with his brother and friends at camp in Philips. He had a lifelong commitment to animals, and his cats in particular. He had five cats in Maine, each with an exotic Egyptian name, which he had tattooed on his arm in the Thai language on his first excursion to Thailand, where he spent New Year’s Eve and his 59th birthday. On his final trip to Thailand, he adopted and cared for an old sick cat orphaned upon death of its owner. Randy is survived by his loving family, his mother, Judy Shane-Thomas, his brother, Eric Dick, his wife Vicki, and their family, Cameron Dick and Erica, Kelly and Wilder Dempsey, Vicki’s brothers and sisters and their spouses; Alvena Buckingham, nephew Khaled Habash, his wife Jen, and their children, Zinnia and Laith Habash; Jen’s parents and sister; niece, Yasmine Habash, and father of Khaled and Yasmine, Fawaz Habash.Waiting to be reunited with Randy is his beloved sister, Dawn Louise Habash, who perished in the Nepal earthquake of 2015; his father, Richard T. Dick; grandparents, Gertrude MacHardy, Ralph and Ida Dick; and best friend Joe Wathen.Randy had several especially close friends over the years, including his numerous poker buddies, and kayaking friend, special acquaintances at UPS, and newfound friends in Thailand. Recently divorced after 35 years, Randy moved to an oceanside condominium facing the water and the setting sun. He loved his new life overseas. He was the happiest he had been in many years tooling around on a new scooter, feeding a few stray cats and dogs, enjoying sunsets, ocean, beach parties, and meeting interesting new friends, just relaxing enjoying his life. His Dream came true, for just a little while, regrettably not nearly long enough. It is with the heaviest of hearts we mourn the passing of a good, sweet man.Randy directed interment of his cremains at the Dick/Maheux Family Plot in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Gardiner, at the Lancaster/MacHardy Family Plot in the Riverside Cemetery in Pittston, at Eric’s camp in Philips, and for a portion to be launched into earth orbit for eventual reentry as a shooting star.A celebration of life for family and closest friends will be planned. Memorial contributions may be made inRandy’s honor to: PALS No-Kill Cat Shelter188 Case Rd. Winthrop, ME 04364 or: Kennebec Valley Humane Society 10 Pethaven Ln. Augusta, ME 04330

