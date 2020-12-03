SKOWHEGAN – Rosemarie Paradise passed away Nov. 11, 2020 after a period of failing health at the Cedar Ridge Center in Skowhegan. She was born Jan. 11, 1931 in Staten Island, N.Y. to Anthony and Viola Massari. Rosemarie graduated from Flushing High School, New York, in 1949.Rosemarie’s family vacationed in the Jackman area every summer where she met her future husband, Wilder Paradise in 1945. Summertime sweethearts, they married Nov. 10, 1951. They lived in Norfolk, Va. and Key West, Fla., while Wilder was serving in the US Navy. They made their way back to Jackman where they settled down and raised their family. Rosemarie worked in the Jackman school system as a substitute teacher and educational aide as well as being the secretary to the Middle School principal. She was very active in the Daughters of Isabelle and was a life member of the VFW Auxiliary.Rosemarie was a talented quilter and seamstress. She loved spending time with her quilting group and they completed many projects of love for the community. Rosemarie created beautiful dresses and clothes for her grandchildren, family and friends. She especially enjoyed making outfits for American Dolls with a matching set for her granddaughters to wear. Rosemarie will also be remembered for the amazing cakes she made for people in the Jackman Community and beyond. Whether for birthdays, weddings or anniversaries they were beautiful and delicious.A dedicated volunteer for any need in Jackman, Rosemarie could be counted on to help. No task was too small and she was always asking what else was needed and volunteered to make sure things were done.Rosemarie’s greatest love was for her husband and family. She had 75 years with Wilder and he was her one and only love. She was an incredible homemaker and always welcomed people into their home. Whether a friend or stranger, she would make all visitors feel most welcome. It was not possible to leave her home without first eating a plate full of her lasagna. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Rosemarie was predeceased by her mother and father; brother Richard Massari; and an infant son. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Wilder Paradise; and her children, Alan Paradise and his wife Mary, Jeanmarie Paradise, and Richard Paradise. She will be missed greatly by her grandchildren, Thaurin Paradise, Audrey Marie Kay, Shelby Hoeg and her husband Rob, Wilder Paradise, Mattie Paradise, DDS, and her husband Josh Audet, Bryce Paradise and Rigel Paradise. She also leaves behind a great-grandson Bennett Hoeg; and her sisters June Fournier and Irene Geisler. Rosemarie loved her many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews and their children. The family is planning to celebrate her life in the spring of 2021.The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to all her family and friends who visited, made meals and helped in so many ways which allowed Wilder to care for her at home for so many years. We feel very fortunate to have the Jackman community and family to celebrate and remember her life with us. Giberson Funeral Home…Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave a condolence for the family and to view the online obituary, please visit http://www.gibersonfuneralhome.comIn lieu of flowers,a donation may be made in her memory to:Jackman Food PantryPO Box 207Jackman, ME 04945

