FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – SFC (Ret.) Scott Nicholas Vafiades, 66, Fayetteville, formerly of Sidney, Maine, passed away Saturday Nov. 28 at the SECU Jim and Betsy Bryan Hospice House in Pittsboro, N.C.

Scott was born Oct. 18, 1954 in Schenectady, N.Y. to the late Delores Keeler Vafiades and Nicholas Vassor Vafiades.

Scott spent his childhood in Pembroke, Mass. He would go on to serve his country as a military policeman in the U.S. Army retiring from service in 1995. Following his military service, Scott pursued a career as an auditor with the state of Maine until his retirement in 2016.

Scott never met a stranger and was passionate about motorcycles. Most of all, he enjoyed caring for and spending time with his beloved family.

Scott is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Domenica Navoni Vafiades; his daughter Kelsey D. Reid, his son Nicholas A. Vafiades and wife Hashi; his grandchildren Zoe Vafiades and Evie Vafiades; his sister Diane Duffy, his brother Greg Vafiades and wife Sue; and several nieces, nephews; great-nieces, and great-nephews.

A funeral service will be held Friday Dec. 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at http://www.jerniganwarren.com

Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street Fayetteville, NC 28301.

In lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions may be made to the:

Wounded Warrior Project

7020 A.C. Skinner

Parkway, Suite 100

Jacksonville FL 32256

