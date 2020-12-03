Dec. 3, 1987: Former Gov. Robert N. Haskell dies in Bangor at the age of 85. Haskell served five and a half days as governor in January 1959.
Haskell, an electrical engineer who was promoted to president of the Bangor Hydro-Electric Co. in 1958, became governor when Gov. Edmund S. Muskie resigned on Jan. 2, 1959, to take his seat early as a newly elected U.S. senator. Haskell, as the Maine Senate president, was next in line to succeed him until the newly elected governor, Clinton Clauson, was sworn in on Jan. 7.
Clauson then died unexpectedly the following Dec. 30 and was succeeded by the next Maine Senate president, John Reed.
That made 1959 the year in which Maine had four governors.
Joseph Owen is an author, retired newspaper editor and board member of the Kennebec Historical Society. Owen’s book, “This Day in Maine,” can be ordered at islandportpress.com. To get a signed copy use promo code signedbyjoe at checkout. Joe can be contacted at: [email protected]
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Authors
OFF RADAR: Words of wisdom, central Maine style
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Dec. 3
-
Columnists
Douglas Rooks: Will the Legislature rise to the occasion?
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Editorials
Our View: First vaccine doses should go where COVID-19 risk is greatest
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.