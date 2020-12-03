Workers from the Portland Whole Foods have filed a motion to intervene in a lawsuit challenging the city’s voter-approved minimum wage of $18 an hour during declared emergencies.

More than 60 percent of voters last month supported a minimum wage proposal that will gradually increase that rate from $12 to $15 an hour. That initiative also included a “hazard pay” provision that increases the minimum wage by an additional 50 percent for people who report to Portland workplaces during declared emergencies.

After the election, city officials said that provision will not kick in until January 2022. But backers of the measure said it takes effect 30 days after the city certified the election results, which would be Sunday. Those conflicting interpretations have left Portland employers to decide whether to raise pay to $18 during to the statewide coronavirus emergency or risk being sued by minimum wage employees.

The Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce filed a lawsuit earlier this week to block the hazard pay provision. The chamber has asked a judge to either throw out that emergency pay provision or rule that it doesn’t take effect to January 2022.

The two grocery store workers filed their motion Thursday. They said they plan to file a lawsuit against Whole Foods if the grocer does not comply with the ordinance, and they asked the court to enforce the provision starting this month.

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines Chamber sues to stop hazard pay provision approved by Portland voters

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: