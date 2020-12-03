WATERVILLE — A driver was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a collision with an SUV on the West River Road, police said.
According to Sgt. Jason Longley, of the Waterville Police Department, around 2:25 p.m., a driver of a sedan was traveling northbound along the West River Road and went to make a left turn onto the Webb Road.
The driver didn’t yield to an SUV traveling southbound at the same time, causing the two vehicles to collide.
Longley was unable to confirm the names of the drivers.
Both vehicles were inoperable and towed away from the crash site, Longley said.
The driver of the sedan was taken to the hospital by Delta Ambulance for minor neck and back pain. The driver of the SUV was uninjured.
