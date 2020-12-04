SIDNEY — Maine Arts Academy, a public charter school located on a lakeside campus at 11 Goldenrod Lane, has announced that open enrollment for grades 9-12 for the 2021-22 school year will begin Jan. 1.

Enrollment is open to any student in the state. There are no tuition fees.

If more Intent to Enroll forms are received than space available, a public lottery will be held at 3 p.m. March 31 in Alumni Hall, to determine the initial seat offers.

The academy serves more than 75 towns this year and offers a rigorous academic and arts curriculum and bussing to all students.

to enroll, visit maineartsacademy.org.

For more information, contact the academy at [email protected] or 207-618-8908, ext. 901.

