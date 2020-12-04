No one was injured when fire destroyed a wooden building at the Peaks Island transfer station on Friday afternoon.
The first alarm came in around 12:20 p.m., and immediately, the island’s lone firefighter and police officer, along with a small number of volunteers, rushed to the scene.
No one was around when the fire broke out, and the first people on scene had to enter through a locked gate, said Portland Assistant Fire Chief Chris Goodall.
The building that burned stood next to the main transfer station facility, but Goodall said flames did not spread to any other structures. The building contained trash, Goodall said, and was leveled by the flames.
Some fire spread to discarded tires nearby, and fire crews were still working.
In addition to the roughly five people who responded immediately on the island, the fire department scrambled the fire boat with about a dozen more firefighters from the mainland to assist.
As of 1:20 p.m., crews were still working to contain the flames, Goodall said.
