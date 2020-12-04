AUGUSTA — First Amendment Museum, a 5,000-square-foot historic 1911 home near the State House, has been gifted $150,000 by Kennebec Savings Bank.

Andrew Silsby, the bank’s president and CEO, said, “I genuinely believe that the First Amendment Museum will help people of all ages know and understand their First Amendment rights. It will also help our city grow economically and culturally. The museum will draw more tourists to Augusta and will be a community hub that will be a great source of pride for the citizens of central Maine,” according to a news release from the museum.

“The First Amendment protects the core freedoms that enable us to act on our ideas, and to make our society what we want it to be. It is, without a doubt, the cornerstone of our democracy, and a how-to guide for creating ‘a more perfect Union,’” said Christian Cotz, CEO of the museum, according to the release.

“We are developing a world-class museum right here in Augusta, with innovative, interactive exhibits and engaging and relevant programming. And while we’ll be partnering with other non-profit organizations around the country, we will also be an active member of the Augusta community. Our mission is to inspire people to live their freedoms. We will help our visitors understand, and support their practice of, the five freedoms in the First Amendment — religion, speech, press, assembly, and petition — so they can be informed and engaged citizens in our democracy. We are a private, nonprofit institution, and sincerely appreciate every gift that helps us to thrive. This generous gift from Kennebec Savings Bank is a great way to kick off our capital campaign and will be a catalyst that begins to turn our vision into reality.”

