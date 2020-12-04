Members of the American Legion Auxiliary Tardiff-Belanger Unit 39, Madison, traditionally holds a turkey supper every November which they serve anywhere to 150 to 175 people with the proceeds to benefit local food cupboards. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, members decided to hold a turkey pie sale in which Hannaford of Madison donated some turkeys, Renys of Madison donated some pie plates, Apple Tree Bakery gave them a discount price for pie boxes and members also donated some of the items needed and their time making pies, according to a news release from the auxiliary.

One hundred and eighteen pies were made and were all sold a week before the scheduled date of pick up on Nov. 7. A total of $1,050 was raised and donated to five local food cupboards — Madison, Anson, Starks, Norridgewock and Solon.

American Legion Auxiliary members have dedicated themselves for more than a century to meeting the needs of our nation’s veterans, military, and their families both here and abroad. They volunteer millions of hours yearly, with a value of nearly $2 billion.

As part of the world’s largest patriotic service organization, Auxiliary volunteers across the country also step up to honor veterans and military through annual scholarships and with ALA Girls State programs, teaching high school juniors to be leaders grounded in patriotism and Americanism.

To learn more about the Auxiliary’s mission or to volunteer, donate or join, visit ALAforVeterans.org or mainelegionpost39.org, or contact Robin Turek, president, American Legion Auxiliary Tardiff-Belanger Unit 39, PO Box 325, Madison, ME 04950, [email protected] or 207-696-8289.

