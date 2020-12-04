State health officials reported 290 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as well as four additional deaths.

The high total comes one day after Maine set a record with 346 new cases. Another grim record was set this week, when 20 new COVID-19 deaths were reported Tuesday.

The 7-day average crept back up to 228 Friday, according to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. In 15 of the last 30 days, daily cases have gone over 200. Only five times have cases dipped below 150, and two of those days were Thanksgiving, when the state lab was closed, and the day after, when there were fewer tests to process. One month ago, the 7-day average was 98. Two months ago, it was just 33 cases.

New cases were reported Friday in every county except Washington. Kennebec County had the most, with 51, followed by Penobscot with 47. There are now 2,743 active cases, which is 142 more than yesterday. In one week, the number of active cases have increased by 35 percent.

Maine CDC director Dr. Nirav Shah is expected to provide an update at 2 p.m.

Since the pandemic reached Maine in March, there have been 12,844 confirmed or probable cases and 224 deaths. There have been 11 deaths so far in December. Two of Friday’s deaths were in Androscoggin County and one each was in York and Oxford county.

Last month, 67 people died from COVID-19, the highest of any month and more than the previous five months combined.

Hospitalizations had not yet been updated Friday morning, but as of Thursday, 144 individuals were hospitalized — 43 of them in critical care and 19 on a ventilator. This time last month, 36 people were in the hospital with COVID-19.

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been setting new records across the county as the winter surge health experts predicted has settled in. As of Friday, the number of U.S. cases had topped 14 million, deaths had reached 275,000 and more than 100,000 were hospitalized. More spread is likely to be tied to the Thanksgiving holiday, when many people traveled, some across state lines.

The worst stretch of the pandemic comes as pharmaceutical companies and the federal government prepare to roll out distribution of vaccines this month, although it’s likely to be well into 2021 before vaccinations become widespread.

This story will be updated

