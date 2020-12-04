CANAAN – Marion A. (Gower) Dickey, 88, passed away Nov. 27, 2020 at her home in Canaan. She was born Dec. 27, 1931 in Canaan, the daughter of Lloyd V. and Vivian E. (Corson) Gower.

She attended schools in Canaan. She was a devoted homemaker and enjoyed gardening, going to lawn sales, knitting and doing puzzles.

Marion is survived by three sons, David A. Dickey and wife Sandra of Canaan, Brian Dickey and wife Jeannie of Canaan, Steven Dickey and wife Susan of Zephryhills, Fla.; granddaughter, Tonya of Canaan, grandson, Kyle and wife Karla of Baltimore, Md., several stepgrandchildren; several stepgreat- grandchildren.

A special thanks to Charlie Mitchell for the loving care he gave his stepgrandmother.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers,

friends wishing may make donations in Marion’s memory to:

St. Jude’s Children’s

Research Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105 or

[email protected]

