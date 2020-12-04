AUGUSTA – Audrey D. Ainslie, 100, died peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at MaineGeneral Medical Center, Augusta. She was born in Macwahoc, on June 29, 1920, a daughter of the late Ross and Esther (McEwen) DeLaite.

Mrs. Ainslie was a graduate of Cony High School.

She was a homemaker for most of her life and simultaneously worked for many years at Lipman Poultry and the Crisis and Counseling Center. She was also a member of the Cushnoc Senior Citizens.

Audrey enjoyed sewing, knitting, playing cards, genealogy and was an avid reader.

Mrs. Ainslie was predeceased by two brothers, Dale and Royce DeLaite, a sister, Madolyn Buell; a daughter-in-law, Marjorie Ainslie and a son-in-law, David Allen.

She is survived by three sons, John M. Ainslie of Augusta, Jay C. Ainslie and his wife Debra of Sidney and Boye P. Ainslie and his wife Susan of Vassalboro, three daughters, Tanis Allen of Hudson, Esther Tuttle and her husband Gary of Augusta and Julie Lettre and her husband Dennis of Augusta; a brother, Bert DeLaite of Lincoln, a sister, Grace Moores of Bonita Springs, Fla.; many grandchildren; great grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.

A private funeral service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME. Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

