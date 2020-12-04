OAKLAND – Carmelita T. Martin left this world peacefully on Nov. 30, 2020 at Bedside Manor in Oakland at the age of 95. She was born in Corinth, Iowa on Nov. 6, 1925, the daughter of John T. Lickteig and Mary E. (Ohmas) Lickteig of Wesley, Iowa.

She was educated in Wesley, Iowa schools and graduated from St. Josephs Mercy College of Nursing in 1946 as an R.N.

She was employed for four years at the former Edwards Mill as a nurse in the First Aid Room, eight years as a staff nurse at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center at Togus, and several years as a staff nurse, then known as Augusta General Hospital. For 20 years she worked as a private duty nurse until her retirement at age 62.

She met the love of her life, Richard G. Martin, through her brother, Don, when he served in World War II with Richard. They became pen pals, then later met and were married for 63 years.

She was involved with the Daughters of Isabella and awarded Mother of the Year.

She was a member of St. Augustine’s Parish and Corpus Christi Parish, a member of the Ladies of St. Anne, the ANA, The Blue Army and Marion Movement of Priests. She also became involved with the Rosary Makers and through the years her Rosary Beads were sent all over the world to different Missions. In her Prime, she would make three a day. They were beautiful.

She enjoyed her travel with good friends, Al and Gretchen Soriente, to Germany to visit her ancestry.

Her other hobbies included gardening and flower arrangements, raising house plants, sewing, crafts, crocheting and loved to have yard sales and also go to them.

A special thank you to the staff at Bedside Manor and Hospice for taking care of Carmelita.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Richard G. Martin; five brothers, Urban, Don Jack, Dennis and Gerry and two sisters, Ann Buettner and Edna Waldschmidt.

Survivors are her three sons, Michael and wife Mary Lou of Winslow, Peter and wife Lynda of Sidney and Paul and wife Julie of Arlington, Wash.; one sister, Shirley Hanley of Iowa and a sister-in-law Luella Lickteig of Iowa; six grandchildren; nine great- grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins; and Lorraine Martin.

Adhering to CDC guidelines of 50 or fewer people, social distancing and wearing of masks, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, Dec. 10, at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Northern Ave., Augusta. Burial and committal prayers will follow in the new Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Rd., Augusta.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME.

In lieu of flowers a gift may be made to:

Rosary Makers

c/o Leonel Larochelle

82 Wade Rd.

Augusta, ME 04330

