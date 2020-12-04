WINDSOR – J. Ted Lawrence Bonsant, 77, of Weeks Mills Road, was called home to be with the Lord on November 29, 2020 at MaineGeneral Hospital in Augusta as a result of Covid-19 infection.

He was born in Augusta on July 1, 1943. He was raised by his aunt Yvette and Harold Manwaring. Ted attended St. Augustine School and Cony High School in Augusta.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1965.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed for 34 years by Cives Steel. He previously worked at Edwards Manufacturing Co., Hallowell Shoe Co, Lipman Poultry and dug blood worms.

After his retirement, he was director of parking for Windsor Fair Association, he worked with his wife Brenda as cook and helped with Lady Bug Daycare.

He always put family first, supporting his children and grandchildren in all sports and activities. The kids loved him and would all call him “Beepa”. He loved to tell jokes and always laughed at his own. He was a selfless man and always was looking to make another person’s day brighter. Ted was a great staple in the community, he was enjoyed by everyone.

Ted was a member of North Windsor Baptist Church where he had been a Deacon for many years and currently he was a Trustee of the church. He helped out at the Windsor Food Bank by picking food and making deliveries. Ted was manager of the Windsor Farm League, and Little League for 15 years. He loved spending his time golfing with his friends Dick Hutchinson, Hank Peaslee, Joe Greenwood and Brian Casey, hunting with the boys, bowling, and trivia.

He was predeceased by a brother, Earl Gaslin,

Surviving is his wife of 58 years, Brenda L. (Mason) Bonsant of Windsor; three sons, Thomas Bonsant of Bonners Ferry, Idaho and his wife Cindy Bonsant, Tracy Bonsant of Windsor and his wife Wendy Bonsant, and Timothy Bonsant of Augusta and his wife Dorothy Bonsant, one daughter, Tina Bonsant of Windsor and her husband Jake Buck; 10 grandchildren, Joshua Bonsant, Courtney Bonsant, Emily Bonsant, Alex Silva, Ally Bonsant, Noah Bonsant, Catherine Silva, Matthew Bonsant, Jacob Fifield and Julia Buck; He deeply loved two special brothers that he always held dear to his heart, Harold Gaslin of Bucksport and his wife Lynette, and Peter Morin of Florida and wife Lisa Morin, four sisters, June Dunn of Manchester, Millie Tondreau of Lancaster, Calif., Rita Daigle of Hampton, N.H. and Lisa Willis of Vassalboro, Janice Lewis of Florida, and Leeanne Plourde of Vermont and one brother, Rocky Gaslin of Augusta.

We would like to thank the healthcare staff at MaineGeneral’s Critical Care Unit, for taking such great care of Ted.

There are no public visiting hours planned. A Memorial Service will be held in the summer of 2021.

Burial with military honors will be in Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta, ME.

Arrangements are under the care of Plummer Funeral Home, 983 Ridge Road, Rte. 32, Windsor, ME. Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

Memorial donations are requested to:

Whitefield Lions Club

P.O. Box 52

Coopers Mills, ME 04341 or:

Windsor Food Bank

P.O. Box 147

Windsor, ME 04363﻿

