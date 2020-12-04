CLINTON – Mary K. Bossie, a longtime resident of Clinton, passed away on Nov. 29, 2020 at Northern Light Inland Hospital in Waterville. Mary was born on Nov. 4, 1941 in Skowhegan, one of three daughters, to Glenn and Eileen (Reynolds) Wing.

She graduated from Bingham High School Class of 1959 and attended Thomas Jr. College graduating in 1961 with an Associate Degree in Secretarial Science. She worked at the old Sisters Hospital in Waterville in the pharmacy department and had many fond memories working with the sisters, especially Sister Stephanie.

Mary married her high school sweetheart Robert on August 17, 1963, and she devoted the next many years creating a loving home where together they raised their two sons. She was devoted to her family, which was the center of her life during their sons growing up years and was so proud of them. She was involved in many of their school activities, Cub Scout leader and volunteered for many years at the Annual Clinton Lion’s Club Fair. She was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Fairfield where she taught CCD classes for several years. Later she began working at Judy Nutting’s daycare in Fairfield. When the daycare closed Mary got involved with helping disabled children, working at the Hilltop Center for Handicapped Children in Waterville and then at the Winslow Elementary School as a teacher’s aide in the pre-school children special needs program. She found the position challenging and very rewarding. She was employed there for 10 years until health issues forced her retirement.

They moved to a smaller house in Clinton where she enjoyed establishing flower gardens and decorating their home. The back deck was a profusion of blooms in spring and summer, which she oversaw and was a favorite spot for family gatherings. Mary and Robert visited several western and southern states over the years keeping connected to their sons and other family. A memorable trip was with her twin sister, as they celebrated their 50th birthday, driving to Texas and visiting their sister. Later her two grandsons and great-grandson were a special joy to her. Mary showed tremendous strength and courage as she endured painful and crippling back issues for many years. In spite of this she always kept her infectious laugh and ready smile for everyone.

Mary was predeceased by her parents, Glenn and Eileen Wing, her aunts Georgianna and Sylvia Reynolds; brothers-in-law Roland, Roger, Wallace and James Bossie, sister-in-law Paulin MacIver; as well as many other aunts, uncles and cousins.

Mary is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Robert; son Shannon (Sean) and his wife Donna of Meadowview, Va., grandson Joshua (Ashley) and great-grandson Jack Oliver of North Bend, Wash.; son Nathan and grandson Zachary of Vernon, Conn.; twin sister, Marie Cutchin (Douglas) of Nashua, N.H., sister Lois Smith (David) of Houston, Texas, brother-in-law Donald Bossie and partner Kerry O’Conner of Las Vegas, Nev., sisters-in-law Betty Goody (Ron) of Adrian, Mich., Rachel Bossie of Turner and Judy Bossie of Skowhegan; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at http://www.gallantfh.com.

In lieu of flower, memorial donation may be made to:

Clinton Lions Club

12 McNally Rd.

Clinton, ME 04927

