WATERVILLE – Ronald Paul Doucette passed away at his home on Nov. 29, 2020, with his wife and grandson by his side.Ronald was born in Waterville on Sept. 16, 1937, to Patrick and Mina (Provost) Doucette. He married Priscilla Brown in 1972 and they lived 48 great years together. Ronald loved his time working at Parks Diner and Maine General for nine and 40 years respectively, among other jobs. He met many people and always greeted them with a smile. Ronald enjoyed eating out, especially at The Villager Family Restaurant, where he would get caught up with friends and news. He also loved going to Eric’s for breakfast with his 8:45 group. Ronald had many wonderful birthdays with this group.Ronald enjoyed having a grandson to raise and was always especially proud of his grandson’s accomplishments. He had many great memories with his wife Priscilla including vacations to Florida, Las Vegas and on cruise ships.Ronald was a simple, hard-working, and kind man who will be truly missed by his family and friends, and especially the family cat, Nina.In addition to his parents, Ronald was predeceased by his son Ronald P. Doucette Jr.; sisters Cecile Dennis, Lucille Barnes, Madeline Doucette, Alice DuPerry, Linda Little, and Margaret (Peggy) Doucette, and brothers Ernest Doucette, Rene Doucette, Reginald Loisel, Freeman (Popeye) Doucette and Roger (Foxy) Doucette.Ronald is survived by his wife Priscilla Doucette; grandson Jonathan Doucette; son Daniel Doucette; brother in-law Gary Little; and many nephews and nieces. Special thank you to the Maine General doctors and nurses who cared for Ronald, especially the nurses and care takers of the hospice unit. Due to COVID-19 and the time of year, services will be held in the spring or summer of 2021. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at directcremationofmaine.com

Guest Book