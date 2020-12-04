READFIELD — Sometime around Thanksgiving, police said, a 17-year-old vandalized multiple buildings at Camp KV at Maranacook, causing extensive damage to the facilities and stealing a number of items, including walkie-talkies and tools.

Maine State Police have charged the Readfield teen with burglary, theft and criminal mischief. Police said the individual has returned nearly all the property that was taken. They declined to release the gender of the juvenile, citing their age.

Katherine England, a spokesperson for Maine State Police, said several items were stolen from cabins on the property and tools were taken from an independent contractor working at the site.

Ranae L’Italien, chief executive officer of Kennebec Valley YMCA, which owns and operates Camp KV, said they’re still working to tally up the damage but estimated that about $30,000 in damage was done just to the buildings. That estimate does not include the cost to repair or replace items inside the buildings.

L’Italien said the damage was discovered at the summer youth day camp on Maranacook Lake when Paul Sveum, camp director, stopped by the camp the afternoon of Nov. 28.

“The destruction included kicked in doors, broken toilets, sinks and showers in the handicap bathroom building,” L’Italien said of the damage, in an email to the Y’s board of directors. “Almost every window smashed, every door broken, and cleaning chemicals poured over every surface in the director’s cabin.”

“Broken doors, window screens, and craft supplies thrown everywhere in the lodge. Broken door in the boat house,” she wrote. “Door/window shot out (with a gun) in the literacy cabin. The camp is missing 10-12 Motorola walkie talkies.”

L’Italien said they hope the youth charged in the case will receive the help needed to be guided on a more positive path in life.

“It is unfortunate that our property was damaged,” she said, “but I truly hope the suspect can receive the much needed help and support that everyone deserves.”

According to L’Italien, Kennebec Valley YMCA staff and their families, along with Jim Nichols, chairperson of the Camp KV Board of Trustees, spent most of the day Nov. 29 cleaning up the damage, securing and weatherproofing doors and windows, and notifying insurance companies.

She said the facility is fully insured and they intend to fix everything that was damaged.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions meant to help prevent its spread, Camp KV was open last summer, taking about 30% fewer children each day due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The camp, L’Italien noted, provided a summer day camp experience to families so parents could continue to work while also providing some normalcy to their children.

“We are committed to continue to provide a day camp experience to all children in our community,” L’Italien said, “and will do the best we can to have all buildings repaired and materials replaced before the start of summer camp 2021.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: